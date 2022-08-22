HICKORY, KY — An EF4 tornado that caused widespread destruction the night of Dec. 10. 2021 caused the collapse of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory. Nine people who were in the factory died because of that collapse. Now, MCP faces $40,000 in penalties after Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors found seven worker safety violations.
The violations include problems with maintenance, safeguards and operational features for exit routes.
A report from OSHA says exit routes must be free and unobstructed.
Additionally, there are several violations regarding bloodborne pathogens.
We reached out to the the U.S. Department of Labor and Kentucky's labor department for clarification about the violations. They said they were not able to comment because of the ongoing litigation of the case.
We also reached out to Mayfield Consumer Products.
In a statement, the company said it respectfully disagrees with OSHA and have contested the violations.
Company leaders say they "are actively working to present our case in response to the citations." They also said that MCP's Hickory Park expansion has $30 million in investments, with plans to employ 500 people over the next five years.
The Department of Labor shows that all of the violations were issued on June 6, 2022.
Each violation comes with a financial penalty depending on the violation.
The OSHA report is still open, which means violations can be added or removed from the report.