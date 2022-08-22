MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, where 9 people died in the December 10 tornado, has been issued 7 OSHA violations according to the United States Department of Labor.
The violation case is currently open, meaning violations could be added or deleted. All of the violations have been contested by the LLC, and all are classified as "serious" according to the OSHA report.
All of the violations were issued on June 6, 2022, according to the Department of Labor website. Each violation comes with a financial penalty, all of which add up to a total of $40,000.
The following standards were cited in the violations, including the specific section of each standard:
1910.37 - Maintenance, safeguards, and operational features for exit routes.
- Section (A)(0)(3): This section says exit routes must be free and unobstructed and exit access must not go through a door that can be locked.
1910.38 - Emergency action plans
- Section (D): This section states an employer must maintain an employee alarm system using a distinctive signal and complying with requirements stated in § 1910.165
- Section (F): This section states An employer must review the emergency action plan with each employee covered by the plan when the plan is developed or the employee begins work, when the employees responsibilities under the plan change, or when the plan itself changes.
1910.1030 - Bloodborne pathogens
- Section (C)(1)(II)(B): This section details certain records that must be made available in the Exposure Control Plan- a document meant to help answer questions about bloodborne pathogens and and help ensure exposure control in the workplace.
- Section (C)(1)(IV) : This section explains when the Exposure control plan must be reviewed and updated.
- Section (G)(2)(I): This section details how employees with occupational exposure must be trained.
- Section (F)(1)(I): This section explains that employers must make hepatitis B vaccinations available to all employees who experience occupational exposure. Furthermore, following exposure, employees must receive a post-exposure evaluation and follow-up
This is a developing story and will be updated. Local 6 is reaching out to Mayfield Consumer Products (now located in Hickory, KY) as well as Kentucky's OSH program to get more details about these violations.