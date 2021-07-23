MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested a Mayfield couple on Thursday afternoon for marijuana trafficking.
A joint investigation between the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and a Federal Postal Inspector revealed that large amounts of Marijuana were being mailed to Paducah.
On Thursday, detectives learned one of the packages was being delivered to 2220 Rock Creek Circle in Paducah.
While surveilling the scene detectives witnessed 30-year-old Demarco Davis, and 34-year-old Talia England, stop at the apartment and pick up the package.
Deputies stopped the vehicle driven by the couple. Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Bobi” alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. An ensuing search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 11 pounds of Marijuana.
The marijuana seized has an estimated street value of $20,000, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
Davis was charged with trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds. England was charged with complicity to trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds.
They are both being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail.