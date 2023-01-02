MAYFIELD, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a call about a disturbance at a home in Mayfield led to the discovery of thousands of illicit pills, pounds of marijuana, large amounts of cash, and other drug paraphernalia.
According to a Monday release from the office, deputies issued a search warrant for the home after responding to a disturbance call at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputies say they found over 4,000 ecstacy pills, over 3,000 Xanax pills and approximately 15 pounds of marijuana.
Additionally, they say they found a large amount of cash, plastic bags, a vacuum sealer, rubber bands and a money counter.
According to the release, deputies arrested 36-year-old Brandon Cavette of Mayfield in connection to the discovery, charging him with the following:
- Trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense, 10 or more dose units
- Trafficking in a controlled substance third degree, first offense, greater than 120 dose units
- Trafficking in marijuana over five pounds
- Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Deputies say Cavette was taken to the Graves County RC Center, then transferred to an out-of-county detention facility.