MAYFIELD, KY — Dollar General announced they will rebuild their State Route store in Mayfield, which was destroyed by the December 10 tornado.
According to their release, the store is currently under construction and should reopen in late fall of 2022.
Executive Vice President of Store Operations Steve Sunderland expressed gratitude for the Mayfield community and local leaders for their support as the Dollar General rebuilds, saying he looks forward to re-opening doors and serving Mayfield customers again soon.
According to the release, Dollar General helped support Mayfield through their national partnership with the American Red Cross' Disaster Responder Program. They also provided financial assistance to their Mayfield employees who were directly impacted through the Dollar General Employee Assistance program.
Dollar General District Manager Shon Shaw explained they opened stores without power after the tornado in an effort to ensure neighbors could have access to basic items. Shaw said, "Mayfield is a resilient community, and Dollar General is proud to be part of it, especially as we reopen our State Route 131 location.”