Mayfield Electric & Water Systems (MEWS) provided an update as of 12 p.m. Friday.
According to MEWS, 82% of their 5,560 customers have power. Their latest survey indicates 979 customers are still without power.
About half of those are in areas of heaviest damage and are likely to remain out of service long-term.
Local linemen and crews from Paducah are working over the holiday to continue efforts to restore services. Twenty mutual-aid crews will be back in Mayfield Monday to continue the efforts.
MEWS, with assistance from the TVA, have established a temporary office at 301 East Broadway in Mayfield.
Starting Dec. 27, the office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Customers who have questions can call 270-247-4661.
Additionally, the Mayfield Fire Department has reported making several runs this week to fires at homes where power was recently restored. Some of those fires caused injuries.
MEWS is reminding homeowners to be alert for signs of electrical issues that may not be apparent when power is first restored.
MEWS is also asking Mayfield residents to report locations where water meters need to be turned off in the tornado corridor.
For more information, visit the MEWS Facebook page.