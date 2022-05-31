MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield Electric & Water Systems has announced three planned city-wide power outages that will be conducted in June so repairs can be made to a substation that was damaged during the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak.
The utility provider says a four-hour outage is set for June 4, beginning at 11:30 that night. Two two-hour outages are planned, including one on June 11 and the other on June 18. Both of those outages are also scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m.
Mayfield Electric & Water says the substation has been running in emergency mode since the Dec. 10 storms. In the months since, the utility has been awaiting the arrival of the parts needed to make the repairs.
Customers who have questions or concerns about the planned outages can call MEWS at 270-247-4661.