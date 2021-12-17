Mayfield Electric & Water Systems (MEWS) provided an update as of 9 a.m. Friday.
Electric System
- As of 10 p.m. Thursday MEWS electric substation was re-energized
- 1 of 2 bank transformers are energized
- One bank transformer is large enough to supply power to the whole city
- Crews are currently working to repair the second bank transformer as soon as possible
- On Friday, MEWS plans to re-energize as much of the southside of Mayfield as possible
- Crews are clearing lines and repairing poles in all areas of Mayfield
- Crews are also working to rebuild lines and restore power to the heavily damaged portions of Mayfield
Water System
- Water system is fully operational
- Running off generators
- Back up generators are on site in case of emergency
- Fore protection has been restored to Mayfield
- Anyone in need of bulk water from fire hydrants needs to notify MEWS first
- A boil water advisory is still in effect for Mayfield, Consumers, Hardeman and Hickory Systems customers
Wastewater System
- Operating at 75%
- Generators are set up and repairs are ongoing
- A back up generator is on site in case of an emergency
- Clean up and assessment are ongoing
- Working with the Kentucky Division of Water
- Disinfecting water
Internet System
- Core has been moved to new operation center
- Restored internet to businesses along Paris Road
- Working on new connection towards Paducah
- Fiber to the home builds outs are in work
- According to MEWS, 170 homes are connected to fiber
Office Building
- A portable office open to the public is expected to be operational by the beginning of next week
- Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Additional updates can be found on the MEWS Facebook page.