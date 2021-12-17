power lines

Mayfield Electric & Water Systems (MEWS) provided an update as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Electric System

  • As of 10 p.m. Thursday MEWS electric substation was re-energized
  • 1 of 2 bank transformers are energized
    • One bank transformer is large enough to supply power to the whole city
    • Crews are currently working to repair the second bank transformer as soon as possible
  • On Friday, MEWS plans to re-energize as much of the southside of Mayfield as possible
  • Crews are clearing lines and repairing poles in all areas of Mayfield
    • Crews are also working to rebuild lines and restore power to the heavily damaged portions of Mayfield

Water System

  • Water system is fully operational
  • Running off generators
    • Back up generators are on site in case of emergency
  • Fore protection has been restored to Mayfield
  • Anyone in need of bulk water from fire hydrants needs to notify MEWS first
  • A boil water advisory is still in effect for Mayfield, Consumers, Hardeman and Hickory Systems customers

Wastewater System

  • Operating at 75%
  • Generators are set up and repairs are ongoing
    • A back up generator is on site in case of an emergency
  • Clean up and assessment are ongoing
  • Working with the Kentucky Division of Water
  • Disinfecting water

Internet System

  • Core has been moved to new operation center
  • Restored internet to businesses along Paris Road
  • Working on new connection towards Paducah
  • Fiber to the home builds outs are in work
    • According to MEWS, 170 homes are connected to fiber

Office Building

  • A portable office open to the public is expected to be operational by the beginning of next week
  • Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Additional updates can be found on the MEWS Facebook page.