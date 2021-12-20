Gibson electric crew working to restore power 12/15/21.jpg

Mayfield Electric & Water Systems (MEWS) provided an update as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Electric System

  • MEWS has restored power to 4,404 customers
    • 1,520 customers are still without power
  • 70% of the city of the city is re-energized as of 8 a.m. Monday
  • 1 of 2 bank transformers are energized
    • One bank transformer is large enough to supply power to the whole city
    • Crews are currently working to repair the second bank transformer as soon as possible
  • Crews are clearing lines and repairing poles in all areas of Mayfield
    • Crews are also working to rebuild lines and restore power to the heavily damaged portions of Mayfield

Water System

  • Water system is fully operational
  • Running off generators
    • Back up generators are on site in case of emergency
  • Anyone in need of bulk water from fire hydrants needs to notify MEWS first
  • A boil water advisory has been issued for portions of Hickory Water District
    • A boil water advisory is in place for residents along Hwy 45 North from Hwy 1276 to 2189 State Route 45 North, including Haven Road

Wastewater System

  • Operating at 75%
  • Generators are set up and repairs are ongoing
    • A back up generator is on site in case of an emergency
  • Clean up and assessment are ongoing
  • Working with the Kentucky Division of Water
  • Disinfecting water

Internet System

  • Fiber has been restored to 90% of customers

Office Building

  • A portable office with limited operations is expected to be open to the public by the middle of the week
  • Payment options at this current time are via mail, online or by calling 877-775-5872
  • MEWS will be suspending $2.50 convenience fee for customers paying online or by phone
  • Office hours will be 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday

Additional updates can be found on the MEWS Facebook page.