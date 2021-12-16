Mayfield Electric & Water Systems (MEWS) provided an update as of 12:00 p.m. Thursday.
At the bottom of the page you can find the current outage map. The area highlighted in red are customers who currently have power and the area highlighted in green is the area without power.
Electric System
- Repairs to MEWS substation are ongoing
- Crews are currently clearing lines and repairing poles
- According to MEWS, three circuits are being energized through West Kentucky Rural Electric's John Ed Walker Substation
Water System
- Water system is fully operational
- Currently running off generators
- A backup generator is on site in case of an emergency
- A boil water advisory remains in effect for Mayfield, Consumers, Hardeman and Hickory Systems customers
- Samples are being collected today for further testing
Internet System
- Core has been moved to new operation center
- Restored internet service to businesses along Paris Road
- Broadband connection to the home builds outs are in work
- Working on new connection towards Paducah
MEWS Office Building
- A portable office open to the public is expected to be operational by the beginning of next week
- Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Additional updates can be found on the MEWS Facebook page.