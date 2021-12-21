Mayfield Electric & Water Systems (MEWS) provided an update as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
MEWS is also encouraging customers to inspect their meter base/weatherhead.
Electric System
- MEWS has restored power to approximately 4,269 customers
- Approximately 1,291 customers are still without power
- 77% of the city is re-energized as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday
- 1 of 2 bank transformers are energized
- One bank transformer is large enough to supply power to the whole city
- Crews are currently working to repair the second bank transformer as soon as possible
- Crews are clearing lines and repairing poles in all areas of Mayfield
- Crews are also working to rebuild lines and restore power to the heavily damaged portions of Mayfield
Water System
- Water system is fully operational
- Running off generators
- Back up generators are on site in case of emergency
- Anyone in need of bulk water from fire hydrants needs to notify MEWS first
- A boil water advisory has been issued for portions of Hickory Water District
- A boil water advisory is in place for residents along Hwy 45 North from Hwy 1276 to 2189 State Route 45 North, including Haven Road
Wastewater System
- Operating at 75%
- Generators are set up and repairs are ongoing
- A back up generator is on site in case of an emergency
- Clean up and assessment are ongoing
- Working with the Kentucky Division of Water
- Disinfecting water
Internet System
- Fiber has been restored to 90% of customers
Office Building
- A portable office with limited operations is expected to be open to the public by the middle of the week
- Payment options at this current time are via mail, online or by calling 877-775-5872
- MEWS will be suspending $2.50 convenience fee for customers paying online or by phone
- Office hours will be 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday
Additional updates can be found on the MEWS Facebook page.