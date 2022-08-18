MAYFIELD, KY — Thanks to $250,000 of funding provided to Camp Graves by the United Way and the United-Way of Paducah-McCracken County, some Mayfield families will be able to stay in rental homes free of charge.
According to a Thursday release, the funds will be used to create new housing, assist with temporary housing, repair homes, and assist with basic needs like furniture.
Camp Graves' application for funding noted they would soon be offering educational resources as well, including GED classes, vocational/skills/trade training, financial education, job resources and more. They say they don't just want Mayfield to "build back," they want to "build back better," the release says.
The United Way of Kentucky and United Way of Paducah-McCracken County have reportedly set aside over $1.1 million in its first phase of funding for tornado relief in Graves, Marshall, Fulton, and Hickman Counties. They say donors from across the country contributed to the disaster relief fund.