MAYFIELD, KY-- If you are not familiar with Juneteenth, we observe and celebrate June 19, 1865, as the day enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas were notified of their freedom.
This was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Families and friends in Mayfield gathered for their second annual Juneteenth celebration at Eddie Williams Park all day Saturday.
There was an opening prayer, a COVID-19 vaccine mobile, men basketball tournament, job fair and more.
Stack and Stash Catering smoked meat, kids played, and communities gathered for the holiday.
Stack and Stash's Gee Brown was working the smoker.
"We out here celebrating June 19, just a celebration, we out here barbecuing, having a good time, enjoying ourselves," said Brown.
Brown cooked meat for the hundreds expected to come out for the Juneteenth event.
" You can't put time on perfection that's one thing you can't do for you to have good quality meat," said Brown.
"It takes time, dedication, and a lot of work, so you can put time on it, look it there, good smoke!"
There was also voter registration underneath the Mayfield Graves County's NAACP tent, along with other resources.
Bruce Dobyns is the president of the local chapter. He said Saturday was a good day.
" I think some of the best things that I've heard lately is Independence Day is now complete, you know the Fourth of July, the Fourth of July, but Juneteenth says freedom is now for everybody, and now it's a national holiday," said Dobyns.
Christal Pruitt sang "Lift Every and Sing," a song deemed as the Black national anthem.
Guest speaker Dr. Doris Clark Sarr shared her experiences as an African American in the United States, while encouraging the community of Mayfield to continue doing work like this.
Sarr was the first female president of the Kentucky Black Caucus of Elected Officials and the first and only African American female elected to the Murray City Council.
She is glad Juneteenth is now a federal holiday but she said it doesn't stop here.
"Even though it's a national holiday it's not recognized as a state holiday in Kentucky, so that's something that I know Senator Gerald Neal is working on immediately," said Sarr.
"Once it was signed into law to make it a state holiday, so that state employees can also be off and celebrate Juneteenth."
Crystal Fox with the Mayfield Juneteenth Planning Committee feels the same.
" I was ecstatic, I mean it's something that we already celebrated in our African American community before, " said Fox.
"To move forward and make it a federal holiday, it's one small step to inclusion."
As the community celebrates the holiday, they remind everyone that the fight for diversity, equity and inclusion does not stop here.
Brown says they look forward to catering more events that bring the community together. If you are interested in their services you can email them at 125kesser@gmail.com.
The committee will also host another event : African American Men Matter: Father's empowering our youth. They will have more guest speakers, vendors, a youth basketball tournament, a half time show and more.