PADUCAH — 2020 was a roller coaster of a year, but for the Copes of Mayfield, 2021 is off to a great start!
Their daughter, Amelia Grace, is the first baby born in Paducah this year.
Parents Dustin and Jessica say they're feeling great. They're savoring these first few moments with her, but are so ready to get her home.
They have her room ready to go, and lots of eager family members who cannot wait to see her!
Dustin and Jessica can't wait to see what their Labrador, Jasper, thinks of her too. He even helped them announce that Amelia Grace would be on the way.
Amelia Grace arrived at Baptist Health Paducah at 1:27 a.m., weighing in at 4 pounds 11 ounces, and 17-and-a-half inches long.
Congratulations to the Copes, and welcome to the world, Miss Amelia!