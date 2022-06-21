MAYFIELD, KY — The Dec. 10 tornado devastated Mayfield, but people continue taking steps toward normalcy.
The recovery group Mayfield Rebuilds kicked off the Mayfield Farmers' Market for the first time since the storm.
"We just picked them all last night and this morning," said Barry Irvan, a Mayfield farmer. Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and more produce lined the table at the first day of the Mayfield Farmers' Market.
"It's going to be a struggle getting it all started. But at the same time, I think the community will enjoy it and really needs it," said Irvan.
Irvan owns D&B Farm in Mayfield and helped start the market about 12 years ago, but this summer's farmers' market is particularly special.
Mayfield Rebuilds worked with Irvan to launch the event after the December storm.
They want to make sure it's a step forward in bringing people together.
"We are committed to not just being normal. We want to be better," Mayfield Rebuilds Chair Jill Celaya said. "So that's what our whole committee are striving for is to make things better."
Luckily, Irvan's farm wasn't hit by the storm.
"We was very fortunate and blessed that it went around us," said Irvan. "The main structure is about 150 yards to the north of us."
He said he's grateful to be able to provide produce to customers.
Asked what his favorite thing to grow is, he replied “All of them.”
Mayfield Rebuilds hopes more vendors will partake in the farmers’ market. It will be held every Tuesday and Thursday until the end of October.
The location is 1107 Paris Road in Mayfield.
Mayfield Rebuilds also said it’s working on short-term and long-term projects.
The group said the farmers' market is the first of many. Other projects include rebuilding downtown and debris cleanup.