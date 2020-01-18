MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter is overcrowded and needs your help.
The shelter took in 36 dogs and 4 cats last month that were living in deplorable conditions.
They are so full some of the smaller dogs are in cages designated for cats.
Board member Amy Hughes said people like Olivia Gills have stepped in to foster, but the shelter still needs more foster parents.
Gill took in Jethro, also known as Jett. Her family decided to foster him two weeks ago; then they fell in love with him.
"We just thought it would be a good idea, we'd been talking about getting another dog and it just worked out," Gills said.
"He was perfect for us, so we decided to adopt him."
Gills said he was timid at first, but now he is warming up and happy.
While Jett is doing good in his new home in Murray, for animals at the shelter, it is a different story.
Since the court has not released the animals to the shelter, they cannot go to rescues yet.
Hughes said since they were rescued from a home in Mayfield, several dogs have given birth, three dogs have died, and medical costs for the animals are rising.
"I'd say at least 50 percent of them have some kind of medical issue," Hughes said.
"I'd say 75 percent of them have a skin, you know whether it's from a dermatitis from fleas."
The animals have issues with their skin, teeth, sight, eating habits, and more.
The shelter desperately needs monetary donations for medical bills, volunteers, and foster families.
Gills said she has zero regrets fostering and hopes more people help out.
"Do it, even if it's just for a few weeks, you know they need the help at the animal shelter, they're always running out of room," Gills said.
"You may fall in love with them, you never know, they all need homes and they all need to be loved."
If you are interested in learning more about the fostering program, call the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter at (270) 251-0130 or visit their website.