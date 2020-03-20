MAYFIELD, KY — The social and economic impact of COVID-19 is trickling down to animal shelters.
The Kentucky Board of Veterinary Examiners recommended clinics stop spaying and neutering animals for now. The board says the recommendation to cancel all non-essential procedures will help conserve medical supplies. That decision was made this spring, which is mating season.
Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter is adjusting to the news.
Since COVID-19 prevention measures began, the shelter has seen less staff, reduced hours and more animals.
Kentucky Humane Society Grant Coordinator Lauren Bailey helps at the shelter. She showed Local 6 a pregnant pit bull at the shelter.
She said now that spay and neuter surgeries are on hold, some of those animals cannot be adopted immediately.
"If they're already spayed and neutered, we can finalize the adoption, no problem," said Bailey. "But if they're not altered yet, we're sending them out as a foster, just that we can follow up and check in and make sure that animal does get altered."
Bailey said the impact of COVID-19 affects animals at shelters and inside homes.
"With COVID-19, shelters across the country can expect to see an increase in intakes. That is going to be because of financial reasons, people are getting sick, people are losing their jobs," said Bailey.
The coordinator asks people having a tough time affording food and supplies for their pets not to drop them off at a shelter. She said there are other options.
"Dog food banks, food bank assistance — we're going to be working on some vaccine and flea preventative assistance, you know, again, once things calm down," said Bailey.
Bailey said times can be hard, but the last place your animal should be is a shelter.
The Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter has limited visitors to prevent COVID-19.
They need more volunteers and fosters to help with their animals.
The shelter also started virtual tours to give the community a better look at animals to foster or adopt.
Bailey said programs are being created now to help families take care of their pets.
If you need any supplies or want to learn more about upcoming programs, you can call them at 270-251-0130 or follow their Facebook page.