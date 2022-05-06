GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Nearly 4,000 people applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in Graves County alone. The Mayfield-Graves County Long-Term Recovery Group is collaborating with FEMA to help tornado survivors with more resources.
The group is not government funded, but it does work alongside government entities like FEMA, as well as the Red Cross. Through LTRG's case management team, people who applied to FEMA can now get additional help. They're paired with 63 various nonprofits and businesses across the country. LTRG Chair Al Chandler says the group works with those organizations to help provide for the physical, spiritual and mental health needs of tornado survivors.
"The Long-Term Recovery Group is not a government entity. We are truly a community-based, community-driven/lead effort with community leaders. It could be nonprofits, civic organizations, churches, businesses and some government entities," says Chandler.
Chandler says they're structured from various other long-term recovery groups across the country. These groups are put in place after different types of natural disasters nationwide, but every community has a different set of needs. A silver lining: the resources they've acquired can be put to use if there is another natural disaster or community emergency.
"We've got not just a unique disaster that hit us, but we have a unique community. There have been tons and tons of people step up and tons of resources come together," says Chandler.
It all starts with their case management team calling people who applied for FEMA assistance, but it's also for anyone who needs extra help. Executive Director Ryan Drane says they also need help from the community, whether it's donations or volunteers.
"Right now our organization and our community has a big need for case managers. Those can come in two different forms. If people wanted to volunteer up to 10 hours a week to assist our friends and neighbors who are greatly in need to help them towards full recovery. We also have a number of paid positions as well," says Drane.
They're in desperate need of case managers to sort through thousands of claims.
"FEMA has told us there's about 4,000 claims in Graves County alone that the LTRG and other groups will be working to make sure those families get what they need," says Chandler.
They also need donations of building materials and money. The group's finance team and donation committee organizes donations and makes sure every donation goes back into Graves County. If you would like do donate, volunteer or apply for help, visit recovermayfieldgraves.com.