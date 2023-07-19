MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group says it is activating to help people impacted by historic flooding that swept through the community on Wednesday.
The LTRG was created in the aftermath of the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado to oversee community organizations working together in disaster recovery efforts. The group says many of the areas impacted by flooding on Wednesday were also affected by damage and destruction from that tornado.
In a news release sent Wednesday evening, the group says it's "actively seeking the best ways forward to bring recovery resources to our community so that any unmet needs can be met."
People who would like to donate funding for flood recovery can visit recovermayfieldgraves.com and click "Donate to: July 2023 Flooding Relief."
The LTRG says 100% of the money donated will go directly to people who need assistance because of the flooding.