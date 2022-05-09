MAYFIELD, KY — Food insecurity was an issue in Mayfield before the December tornado outbreak. Since then, the problem has only gotten worse.
The Mayfield-Graves County Need Line is working to make sure families keep food on the table.
Directors say they're seeing lot of families who've never had to reach out before.
"A lot of families lost everything," said Director Jackie Herndon. "They never had to ask for assistance before, and now they are needing help. Many are afraid to."
Herndon said the need line sees 30 to 50 cars on an average day. The pantry estimate those 30 to 50 families represent 90 to 170 people in need of food.
Currently, the pantry's shelves are full, but that's because of the extreme generosity that poured in from around the country after the deadly tornado outbreak made national headlines.
Herndon said the concern now is making sure help continues. He said they wouldn't be able to meet the need with out it.
"Doors would be closed," said Herndon.
Al Chandler is the chair of the Long-Term Recovery Committee. He's also concerned about the community's needs once temporary distribution centers close and more people turn to permanent community organizations like the need line for help.
"Long-term recovery means long-term recovery," said Chandler. "This is going to take months and some estimate as many as three to five years," said Chandler.
Volunteer Nathanael Sheridan said he's learned that every donation helps. He said he knows so many people in his community are in need.
"They're very thankful when they come in," said Sheridan. He is a High School Freshman. "I wish everyone would see how much that generosity means. It makes me happy that I get to do that for people, to be a blessing for people whether it's food or it's a smile, it's always great to see."
An Empty Bowls event this past weekend helped raise $17,000 for the food pantry.
Folks with the need line said they need to keep the monetary and food donations coming in.
The food pantry portion of the need line is open from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday.
For more information about the need line and how you can help or receive help, click here.
You can also find them on Facebook.