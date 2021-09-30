MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield-Graves County Park was vandalized over the weekend. Now, the park has more than $1,200 in damages. Members of the community have pooled together money to find who is responsible, and they're paying to replace urinals the vandals damaged.
The baseball fields are maintained every day. From dragging fields to keeping bleachers clean it takes a lot to maintain. It's paid for by park funds, something vandalism takes away from.
Quinton Taylor has been going to the ballpark since he was little, and he was heartbroken to hear about the vandalism.
"My kids play ball here. They've grown up in this ball park. I got a kid that plays 14U and a kid that plays 6U. We're here majority of the week, so it affects me personally," said Taylor. "We have to use the utilities here. We have to use the concessions stand. We want to see this place grow as my kids grow."
Two urinals in the men’s bathroom were destroyed. Luckily, members of the community are paying to replace them. The bathrooms are kept unlocked for players to use freely. Superintendent of parks Trent Blackwood said that could change if this continues.
"We leave the bathrooms unlocked for odd hours and for teams that come up here and practice in the evenings and weekends. So, we don't actually have to come back up here or stay late to be here for bathroom use," said Blackwood. "I really hope his doesn't have to change that moving forward. If we have anymore vandalism, we're just going to have to lock them and try to figure out another avenue."
Taylor hopes this vandalism doesn't start a trend, not only because his kids play here, but for the wellbeing of the community as a whole.
"We need to work together on making sure that it doesn't happen again, to figure out how we can prevent it and how we can come back from this," said Taylor.
Blackwood said the vandalism could be associated with the “devious licks challenge” on TikTok. The challenge encourages people to steal and destroy property. He hopes the $650 reward will motivate people to come forward if they have any information that leads to an arrest.
If you would like to contribute to the reward money, email Mgvballpark@gmail.com.