MAYFIELD, KY — Six months after a devastating tornado destroyed areas of Mayfield and Graves County, Kentucky, local leaders are proud of what has been accomplished in the recovery efforts. However, they are also honest about the long road ahead.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan is impressed with immediate progress made in the past six months, but always knows there is more to be done.
"We feel, we who work for city government, feel like we're on a hamster wheel just running as fast as we can go. Everything takes longer than we hope it would," O'Nan said.
Like many people who live in Mayfield, O'Nan is eager for progress.
"I'm as impatient as everyone else, and I do hear, 'Why haven't we done more?' Well, there's just so much that goes into doing more. We're just not there yet and that's where my patience, it's not running thin, it's just a difficult thing, and I know. We've talked to people in Joplin. We've talked to people in Louisville, Mississippi. We know that we're not anywhere near having all these answers," O'Nan said.
The city first focused on serving the immediate needs of survivors followed by debris cleanup and relocating city offices destroyed in the storm.
O'Nan said there are reasons the next phase of recovery is not as quick as people want to see. For example, the city must wait on FEMA reimbursements, money from insurance, HUD funding, and working with an urban planner to design multiple city buildings.
Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry finds himself in a similar position involving responsibilities and goals countywide.
"I've learned more in the last six months than probably my entire life. Mayfield and Graves County just wasn't developed overnight, and it will not be put back overnight," Perry said.
He is proud at the speed of which all county offices relocated and continued to serve people immediately following the storm.
"Thank the good Lord above that He has placed the folks around us to make sure that the things we've needed to make the transitions. The sheriff and I, and the clerk and the county attorney and all the different offices, that's had to make these transitions. We've had super teams helping us do this," Perry said.
The Graves County Fiscal Court will soon hire an architecture firm and accept bids to demolish the courthouse and American Legion buildings.
"The commitments that I'm being told about and the process that we're all going through together to make sure we get it right the first time, you know, because it is, this is an opportunity. As terrible of a situation that we are all in, we have an opportunity to get it right this time," Perry said.
The tornado destroyed so much of Mayfield and Graves County on Dec. 10, 2021, but one thing it could not tarnish is the spirit of the people who call this community home.
"I would stack the citizens of Mayfield-Graves County against anybody in the entire United States. These are the best people on the face of the earth as far as I'm concerned. They are so resilient. We do get tired and when I get tired somebody pulls me up. When somebody else gets tired I hope I pull them up," O'Nan said.