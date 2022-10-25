MAYFIELD, KY — The Graves County and Mayfield communities hosted a candidate forum on Monday, giving the public a chance to hear directly from officials on their ballots as midterms approach.
Attendees heard from incumbent Mayor Kathy O'Nan, who spoke about her extensive history in Mayfield. She explained that she's learned more in the past year than she ever has before, and she believes she's equipped to continue leading the City of Mayfield through tornado recovery.
Voters also heard from O'Nan's opponent, Johnny Lee Jackson. He is a current city councilman and he said he saw some problems in the city that he would work to fix. Jackson said he thinks the city and county can work together to stop wasteful spending. He also said there wouldn't be any new taxes if he was elected.
County government and school board candidates were in attendance as well answering the public's questions.
The forum was held at Mayfield's Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center — one of a only a few buildings in the area left standing after the tornado swept through. The building was heavily damaged and needed extensive repairs, but after all of the exterior walls and insulation were replaced, it opened back up in July of 2022.
YMCA director Shawn Thompson hosted the event.