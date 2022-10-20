MAYFIELD, KY — First responders are teaming up with community members on December 10 for a 2-mile long memorial walk from the old Mayfield Consumer-Products site to the Mayfield Court Square.
In a Wednesday announcement, Lodge 21 Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Siedel explained the memorial walk is a time to remember those lost and to celebrate how the community came together during a time of great need. He says the walk will offer attendees a good opportunity to honor Mayfield's recovery and growth.
According to the announcement, the event is being hosted by the Fraternal order of Police, in conjunction with the Graves County Volunteer Fire Association. They say the first 100 people who join will receive a free wristband or XL t-shirt.
First responders are encouraged to wear their department logos, and all others are encouraged to wear red or blue. They are welcoming people to bring a state or American flag to hold during the walk as well.
Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. on December 10 and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Attendees will be shuttled back to their vehicles when finished.