MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield High School is hosting a drunk driving event called the Arrive Alive Tour. Which features a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, the Arrive Alive Tour is the nation's number one drunk and distracted driving awareness event. It's also has the first and only marijuana driving simulator in the country.
The tour uses a high-tech simulator that lets participants drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.
Through the simulator participants will get to experience the the real dangers of driving under the influence without facing the real consequences.
According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, traffic fatalities rose by 10.9% in 2021.
Now is a crucial time to educate drivers on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving. Distracted driving has been responsible for more than 58% of teen crashes, and drivers 16-20 are 17 times more likely to die in a crash with a BAC of .08% than when they haven't been drinking.
Arrive Alive's mission is to educate drivers on the dangers and consequences of impaired and distracted driving, and to create life-long safe driving habits.
The event is being held at Mayfield High School at 700 Douthitt Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the event contact Nick Pitts at 888-436-3394.