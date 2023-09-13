MAYFIELD, KY — Kyle Gossett, a senior at Mayfield High School has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
According to a news release from MHS, more than 1.3 million juniors entered the program by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test.
The pool of semifinalists represent less than one percent of high school seniors and includes the highest scoring students from each state.
To be a semifinalist Gossett had to have an outstanding academic record, write an essay, and earn ACT or SAT scores that reflect his academic achievement. Last year, Gossett received a perfect score, a 36, on the ACT.
For Gossett to become a finalist he will need to submit a detailed scholarship application and provide more information about his academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, and any honors and awards he’s received.
The finalists for the scholarship will be announced in February, and the scholarship winners will be announced in April.