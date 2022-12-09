MAYFIELD, KY — Tornado survivors in Graves County are commemorating the one year anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak with a celebration of hope.
Along with several other events throughout the day, the county is partnering with the city of Mayfield to hold a memorial service, remembering the past year and looking toward the future.
Organizers moved the service indoors in the Graves County High School gym, to avoid the rainy weather in the forecast.
They also invited Gov. Andy Beshear to attend. He will be there to acknowledge first responders and utility workers.
On Saturday, many of the feelings brought on by the disaster that struck exactly one year ago will resurface for many in Graves County.
Krystina Kelly, a Graves County High School student, was out of town, but she says she'll never forget the worry she felt that night.
“What happened to the house? What happened to my brother? Who was staying there? The tornado was less than a mile away from our house,” says Kelly.
Looking back on the year, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan is excited about the progress the community has made, but dark memories of that night always follow close behind.
“On my desk is a list of names that the judge and I will read tomorrow at the service of the ones we lost. To have both of those veins of emotion running at the same time,” O’Nan says.
That's how the Celebration of Hope will begin: honoring those who lost their lives in the storm.
O'Nan says they'll end the service with a positive outlook.
“Then, we will end the service looking forward with hope to our future. Life does go on, and so we're forever changed,” says O’Nan.
Mayfield residents are building back for the next generation.
Ellie Swift, another GCHS student, says her community's response in the aftermath was special.
“People really struggled. There was a lot of loss, but it was also a time where our community came together like never before,” says Swift.
Swift, Kelly and classmate Joselyn Leonard want to replicate that togetherness with a little Christmas cheer. They organized a tree lighting ceremony Saturday night at Cartwright Grove.
“A way for people to reminisce about what happened but move forward,” Swift says.
Christmas looked very different last year, coming right off the heels of the EF-4 tornado that struck Mayfield and many other communities.
Leonard hopes that changes this year.
“Everyone's more together now because of the tornado. I just hope that it goes back to somewhat normal,” Leonard says.
Cartwright Grove is at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. The event is free to attend, and the lighting ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.
The commemoration service starts at 2:30 p.m.
We will be streaming that service live on our Facebook page and on wpsdlocal6.com.