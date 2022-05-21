Dozens of resources are still available for tornado survivors.
Some those needs were highlighted at two separate fairs Saturday in Mayfield. One at the Graves County Extension Center and the other in the Mayfield High School Gym.
At the Graves County Extension Center, vendors walked families through different options at the Western Kentucky Disaster Resource Fair.
One of the most impressive sights: shipping containers turned into living space through a company called eKO Homes.
"It's very quickly deployed. It is modular," said Peter Rodriguez of eKO Homes. "It is very well-made so as you'll see the quality of the units themselves are very equivalent to a modern home."
eKo Homes is offering the modular living spaces rent free for one year to storm survivors that may have fallen through the cracks and still need housing.
"Typically we'll work with the local municipalities to be able to get sponsorships funded," said Rodriguez.
Eight families are already living in homes set up in Dawson Springs. Two others are in Fulton and one in Bowling Green.
"I think it helps bring a level of stability to their lives," said Rodriguez.
Meanwhile inside the office multiple vendors helped families understand other options for loans and housing.
Lew Whelan is with Community Ventures.
"One of the biggest things is everybody here is working together to help. We all have a single mission to do our best here for the families and everybody's going to do that," said Whelan.
Across town at the Mayfield High School gym, even more places for storm survivors to turn at the Disaster Recovery Resource Fair presented by HUD.
"Folks are busy meeting with people," said Ashaki Thurman of HUD Kentucky. "We have seen a lot of smiles today."
Thurman says these one stop shops are critical for long term recovery.
The Disaster Recovery Resource Fair offered an opportunity to learn about benefits offered through HUD, FEMA, the VA and more.
"They think they need one thing and they get here and they see another resource and they want to go and talk to them," said Thurman.
At both locations, organizers say the message is simple. They are here for the long haul to make sure every family in West Kentucky can see the silver lining after the storm.
If you were not able to make it to the event but are still in need of resources you can contact HUD Kentucky at 502-582-5251.
Survivors can also contact Tammy Nesler at 270-705-4150 or 270-247-3230.