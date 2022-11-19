MAYFIELD, KY — After losing its building in the December 2021 tornado, the Ice House Gallery will start renovation of property it was recently gifted, which includes two historic buildings in downtown Mayfield.
Dana Heath, former director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild for 11 years, gifted the Guild her father's Standard Oil business and property.
Heath's husband Ric Watson, also former director of the Guild, has been working on architectural plans to renovate the smaller building in Phase One of the project.
The Ice House Gallery has been operating its arts programming in over 10 different facilities since the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. The gallery is now located in Regions Bank but will move to its new facility on completion.
Director Nanc Gunn said they have the funds to start this Phase One project, but to continue, they will need to raise building and builder's insurance funds.
The gallery has four ongoing fundraisers. If you want to help the gallery settle into its new home, there are multiple options:
- Sunflower Quilt Raffle Ticket: square.link/u/vaXi55lp
- Membership: icehousearts.org/membership
- GoFundMe: gofund.me/073399fe
- Upcoming online art auction (preregister): charityauctionstoday.com/.../Ice-House
- Mail a check/donation: made out to Mayfield Graves County Art Guild, earmarked "building fund" to Regions Bank, 1104 Paris Rd Mayfield, KY 42066
- Horses of Hope Permanent Plaque recognition to be displayed with Resolute: Call Darvin Towery with Independence Bank at 270-705-1776 (minimum donation $1,000)