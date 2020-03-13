School lunch

MAYFIELD, KY -- Mayfield Independent Schools will be offering free meals to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

Schools will be closed from March 16-27.

Meals will be providing for free Monday-Friday 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. daily.

You can pick up meals at the following locations.

  • Grace Baptist Church parking lot/MES- 1000 Backusburg Rd
  • Mayfield Football Stadium Parking lot- 901 W. Lockridge
  • Mayfield Bus Garage- 502 S. 12th ST.
  • St. Joseph Parking Lot- 702 W. Broadway
  • Mayfield Electric and Water- 301 E. Broadway
  • GC Health Dept. - 416 Central
  • Christ United Methodist Church-1322 W. Broadway

Tags