MAYFIELD, KY -- Mayfield Independent Schools will be offering free meals to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
Schools will be closed from March 16-27.
Meals will be providing for free Monday-Friday 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. daily.
You can pick up meals at the following locations.
- Grace Baptist Church parking lot/MES- 1000 Backusburg Rd
- Mayfield Football Stadium Parking lot- 901 W. Lockridge
- Mayfield Bus Garage- 502 S. 12th ST.
- St. Joseph Parking Lot- 702 W. Broadway
- Mayfield Electric and Water- 301 E. Broadway
- GC Health Dept. - 416 Central
- Christ United Methodist Church-1322 W. Broadway