BARDWELL, KY — After being arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle, a 30-year-old Mayfield, Kentucky resident told sheriff's deputies he was "borrowing" a Baldwell City Fire Department vehicle to try and get home.
Bardwell City Mayor Phillip King observed a 1990 Chevrolet Pickup that belonged to the fire department leave the station on Friday, Nov. 4 with an unknown person driving it. Carlisle County Sheriff's Deputy David Hutchinson called for assistance in stopping the suspected stolen vehicle.
Chief Deputy Eric Perry responded and caught up to the truck on Highway 62 in the Westfork Creek Bottoms area. Hutchinson and Perry detained the driver who was identified as Corey Garrow.
In the back of the truck, a jump box was located that had been previously stored in the fire station. Garrow told the deputies he removed the jump box in case the truck wouldn't start. He was also found to be in possession of a lock-picking set.
Garrow was also charged with burglary in the third degree and possession of burglary tools. He is lodged at the McCracken County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.