MAYFIELD, KY— The rebuilding process continues in downtown Mayfield after the December 2021 tornado made a path of destruction. The restoration process of traffic signals in the downtown area have been underway since 2022. Supply chain issues have required a lot of waiting, but now the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is almost complete with the first round.
The first intersection to be complete is just north of court square at U.S. 45 - North 7th Street. This intersection has been shut down for three weeks.
The contractors have been trenching the streets and rewiring the lights. This is the first of six rounds of restoration for the streets in Mayfield.
"It's like a lot of the rebuilding process, it's just taking longer than any of us would like. Again some of this is supply line issues. Those classic look support standards, like I said when we first started checking on those it was going to take up to 18 months for delivery time," said Keith Todd with the Transportation Cabinet.
This project began in 2022, but due to supply chain issues they were at a standstill. As they were able to get materials and supplies they worked, but without the correct supplies they could not repair.
They also have more projects after this.
"Electrical relay... some of the specialty lighting that's still in short supply, but they are moving along with them as best they can. There are also several interchanges where we had high mass lighting that was wiped out by the tornado, and those are in the process of moving along and a lot of that has been held up also by the contractors waiting on specific supplies," said Todd.
The intersection is expected to open back up late Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, U.S. 80 - Broadway Street and U.S. 121 - Sixth Street will be closed for the same repairs.
For these closures, there will not be a specific detour route. You will have to use side streets to avoid the closures. Todd wants the residents of Mayfield to be aware of their work and he asks for forbearance as they continue their work.
"Just be patient and we're not likely to activate the signals until we get all of them ready to go, I don't think there's any plans to do them one at a time. They will probably wait because I think they're all going to be interconnected, so they will be synchronized."
The traffic signal repair project is expected to continue into 2024.