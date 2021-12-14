MAYFIELD, KY — We're now in day four of tornado cleanup efforts in Mayfield, where families are still trying to process the destruction, including kids.
It's the same basketball game but a different scene, and new obstacles to look out for. That includes more people driving by just to get a glimpse of what Zayla Biggers now sees when she looks down her street.
The 7-year-old girl loves her town. It's where she wants to raise her family someday.
"I want to live in that house," says Zayla. She's talking about her mom's house, — one of the few on their block untouched by Friday's tornado.
Zayla's older sister, Zariyanna Biggers, says their family took shelter in her mother's bathtub.
"Everything around us is like damaged," says Zariyanna. "Trees fell on a house, their roof fell down. It hit a car."
The car, just feet from where they play basketball, is now scrap metal.
"We have each other," says Zariyanna. "There's nothing to complain about. Like, if I didn't have them, I don't know what I would do."
"It's a blessing that we like didn't get ruined," says Zayla.
Zayla was terrified when the tornado ripped through her neighborhood. But, she's not afraid anymore.
"I'm strong," says Zayla.
She's Mayfield's future, and Zayla refuses to let Mother Nature scare her away from calling this place her forever home.