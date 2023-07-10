MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield City Council on Monday approved an ordinance for a memorandum of understanding with the nonprofit Samaritan's Purse regarding the creation of a subdivision for survivors of the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
Samaritan's Purse has been helping build homes in Mayfield after the disaster for quite a while now. For example, Local 6 reported in December 2022 about the evangelical Christian organizations efforts to build dozens of homes on the south end of Mayfield. In August 2022, the group dedicated the first home it completed in the city.
Monday's vote for a memorandum of understanding with the nonprofit passed unanimously.
The city also gave final approval of an ordinance to close a public way between South 10th Street and South 11 Street.
In new business, the city approved the first readings of several items, including an ordinance to close part of East South Street between South 7th and South 6th streets. That area includes a parking lot where a gazebo/greenery are planned, sponsored by First Kentucky Bank.
Also under new business, the council voted unanimously for the mayor to sign an interlocal agreement for the development of soccer fields and a pickleball courts at Kess Creek Park. That land is owned jointly by the city and the county. American Rescue Plan Act funds would be used for the project. The funds are expected to cover the parking lot for the soccer fields, pickleball fields, utilities maintenance, construction and more.
City leaders also approved a resolution to surplus a siren control box with a from the Mayfield Police Department, and a letter request from the planning commission for a zoning change for 209 Compressor Drive from I1 Industrial to B1 Commercial.
The city livestreams its meetings on the City of Mayfield, Kentucky - City Hall Facebook page. Click here to watch Monday's meeting.