MAYFIELD, KY — 79-year-old Gerald McClain was a pillar of the Mayfield Lions Club.
That's according to a Facebook post from the club, announcing the former leader's death.
McClain was a club leader for nearly six decades, the MLC explains, noting they frequently joked he was a founding member of the group — which reportedly formed in 1920.
"If you knew Gerald, you knew he gave the comments right back," the MLC quips, noting his witty personality and ability to take jokes in stride.
The club says they will continue serving their community, just like Gerald did.
And, they say, the programs he built will continue to live on for generations.
"Lion Gerald we love you and we will miss you," the MLC says.
According to their website, the Mayfield Lions Club serves community members by assisting with eye care, implementing community programs, and doing service projects.
The club's park — located on the north side of town — features playground equipment, picnic tables, and a pavilion named in honor of Gerald McClain.
According to McClain's obituary, he was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mayfield, where he served in various positions.
Visitation for McClain will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Byrn Funeral Home on Jan. 17.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18, the obituary explains, also at Byrn.
Following the service, McClain will be interred at Highland Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Mayfield Lions Club, P.O. Box 401, Mayfield, KY 42066 or First United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 766, Mayfield, KY 42066.