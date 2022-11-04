MAYFIELD — The Mayfield community is still building back almost a year after the devastating Dec. 10 tornado. Thanks to a $250,000 investment from the United Way, some survivors will get much-needed relief.
According to a Friday release, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County teamed up with the United Way of Kentucky to present the investment, awarded by the United Way Graves County Disaster Relief Committee and the United Way Board of Directors, to the Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Recovery Group.
The investment will be used for numerous projects, including: construction repair, utility assistance, automotive repair and medical device repair. In addition to repair work, Mayfield Graves LTRG will assist survivors with other basic household needs, like furniture and appliances. It will also be used to purchase security fencing and cameras for the warehouse store of donated items and construction materials, the release explains.
United Way Chief Executive Officer Betsy Burkeen said it was an honor to help serve Graves County survivors in such a way. "We're humbled at the opportunity to LIVE UNITED for our neighbors, family, and friends," she said.