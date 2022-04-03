CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY- Sunday morning, at around 4 a.m., the Calloway County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over a car on Highway 641 North for a traffic violation. The driver didn't stop, leading to a chase.
After the pursuit lasted for several miles, the car stopped after pulling into a driveway. 46-year-old Nicole Noonan, of Mayfield, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Possession of Marijuana, and various traffic related offenses.
Noonan was taken to the Calloway County Jail.