CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man was arrested in Calloway County after a traffic stop Tuesday evening and now faces a list of charges, including wanton endangerment.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by James Yokley, 35, of Mayfield, on Highway 641 North for a traffic violation.
During the stop, deputies found suspected drugs in the vehicle and in Yokley’s possession. Deputies also say there was a small child in the vehicle.
Yokley was arrested and faces a list of charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, second-degree wanton endangerment, driving on a suspended license, various other traffic related violations.
Yokley was lodged in the Calloway County jail.
