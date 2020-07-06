GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says he was involved in multiple vehicle thefts and a burglary at a local business.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says 22-year-old Dolton Lee Graves was arrested in Carlisle County. Deputies say Graves was found sleeping in the back of a stolen Nissan Xterra in a church parking lot in Milburn. The Xterra was stolen early Monday morning from outside Gordon Food Service in Graves County. The sheriff's office says Graves County deputies went to Milburn and brought Graves back into Graves County.
The Xterra is not the only vehicle Graves is accused of stealing early Monday morning. He is also accused of stealing a Dodge Ram pickup truck and using it to break into the Stop and Go convenience store at the intersection of Kentucky 58 east and Kentucky 131.
Deputies received a burglar alarm call around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the store. When they arrived, they found that the glass doors had been smashed. Surveillance video shows a white Dodge Ram smashing through the doors. The sheriff's office says the video also shows a white man exit the truck and run up to the smashed doors before fleeing because of the audible burglar alarm.
About a half hour later, deputies were called in to assist Mayfield police regarding a driver who did not comply with a traffic stop. The sheriff's office says Graves was driving the stolen pickup truck, and failed to stop for police officers. The sheriff's office says the truck's owner reported that the truck was stolen from his driveway, and the thief had abandoned a KIA minivan there.
Then, around 3:30 a.m., the sheriff's office got a call that the truck had pulled into the Gordan Food Service parking lot. There, the sheriff's office says Graves got out of the truck and stole the Nissan Xterra, before ultimately driving that vehicle to Milburn.
Graves was jailed in the Graves County Jail on two counts of automobile theft, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. He also faces two outstanding bench warrants.