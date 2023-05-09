PADUCAH — A Mayfield, Kentucky, man was arrested in Paducah after police claim he sold fentanyl to an undercover detective and a search of his vehicle uncovered dozens of capsules believed to contain the drug.
The Paducah Police Department says drug detectives began investigating 33-year-old Rodney B. Gray of Mayfield after they received information accusing him of bringing fentanyl into the Paducah area and selling it. The police department claims an undercover detective bought capsules from Gray that Gray allegedly said contained fentanyl.
Then, police stopped Gray Friday morning as he was driving on Lone Oak Road. Investigators searched his vehicle and found 100 capsules investigators believe contain fentanyl, the police department claims, saying in a news release that the capsules have an estimated street value of $1,000.
Gray is accused of traveling out of the state to obtain the fentanyl and then bringing the drugs back to western Kentucky to sell.
Around 2:29 a.m. Friday, officers arrested Gray on charges of trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives and importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives. He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.