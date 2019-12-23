MAYFIELD, KY— Kentucky State Police arrested a Mayfield man Monday in connection to several identity theft cases.
Kentucky State Police say they arrested 33-year-old Chester Riley after two months of investigating identity thefts in Marshall, McCracken and Graves counties.
Riley is accused of using the personal information of multiple people to apply for lines of credit, make purchases and access online accounts.
Police say when they arrested Riley, they found multiple items with personal information of both known and unknown victims. Riley also had over one half gram of suspected methamphetamine in his possession.
In Marshall County, Riley was charged with:
- Four counts of theft of identity without consent
- Unlawful use of a computer
- Fraudulent use of a credit card
Riley was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in Graves County. There are pending charges against Riley in McCracken County.