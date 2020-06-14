MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield man is charged with attempted murder after police say he tried to throw his mother over the railing of her apartment's balcony.
In a news release, Mayfield police say 29-year-old Trevor Taylor went to his mother's apartment on North 5th Street Saturday, grabbed her and told her he was going to kill her. Police say Taylor pushed her out onto the second-story balcony and tried to throw her over the railing before leaving the apartment.
After talking with Taylor's mother, the police department says officers began searching for the 29-year-old man. He was spotted on North 5th Street. The police department says Taylor ran away when he saw officers headed towards him. He was arrested after a brief foot chase, according to the news release.
Taylor was arrested on an active Graves County warrant charging fourth-degree assault with minor injury. Regarding Saturday's incident, Taylor was charged with attempted murder (domestic violence), fourth-degree assault with minor injury (domestic violence) and first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot. He was jailed in the Graves County Jail.