MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, man faces criminal charges after police say he sexually abused a child.
The Mayfield Police Department says 38-year-old Jeffrey Koerner was arrested last week on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12. The Graves County District Court docket available at the Kentucky Court of Justice website indicates Koerner faces four counts of that charge.
Koerner was arrested and taken first to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center, and then turned over on July 25 to the Fulton County Jail.
The Fulton County Jail roster shows Koerner was released on July 26. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16, the court docket shows.