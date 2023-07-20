MAYFEILD KY — "If I have to get out there with my walker, I'll do it. I'm not letting my home be destroyed," said Johnny Thomas, whose Mayfield, Kentucky, property flooded twice amid heavy rain and widespread flooding this week.
When the town of Mayfield flooded, so did the West Fort Mayfield Creek, which is just a few steps over from Thomas' backyard. He said when the flood happened, he wasn't scared of losing his home, but he was afraid of losing the memories he made inside it.
"I watched it come up to this bottom step here, and finally I come in and I just laid back down," said Thomas.
Thomas and his wife have called this place home for more than two decades. He said seeing his entire backyard flooded broke his heart. The water made it into the crawl space underneath his home.
"I'm still hurting. I'm not gonna' lie to anybody. I'm hurt," he said.
It was too close for comfort. Their home holds so many memories for Thomas and his wife that can't be replaced.
"When we lost our son, we raised his daughter and his son. We raised them, and they've done great job. They're doing a great job. I'm very proud of them. But we did all of that here," he said.
Thomas is now working to clean up. He's thankful for neighbors, like Kyle Harshman, who help him out when they can.
"It's always good to have good neighbors and have people around to kind of watch out for you," said Harshman.
It's a theme in Mayfield — neighbor helping neighbor. It's why, despite the tough times, Thomas has so much hope for his hometown.
"I don't know why we've gone through these two disasters, but I'm not gonna' blame God. He'll tell me why someday," said Thomas.
For now, Thomas tells us he's working to see what insurance will cover for any tools he lost in his backyard sheds.