GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man has died after he became trapped in a grain bin in Graves County on Tuesday, the sheriff's office says.
It happened just after 11 a.m. Tuesday at a farming operation along Kentucky 1710 near the U.S. 58 East intersection, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says in a news release.
The sheriff's office says an employee at the farming operation was trying to dislodge a portion of corn that was stuck inside the 80,000 bushel capacity grain bin, which was partially full. While the man was in the bin, a large amount of corn collapsed on top of him, witnesses told the sheriff's office.
Emergency with the Graves County Rescue Squad, Mayfield Fire Department, Sedalia Fire Department, Graves County Emergency Management, Graves County Sheriff’s deputies, and the Mayfield Graves County Ambulance Service, as well as several area farmers with semi-trailers, worked together in the effort to rescue the man. And the rescue attempt was escorted through Mayfield by the Mayfield Police Department.
Crews were eventually able to free the man around 2:43 p.m., but he was pronounced deceased by Graves County Coroner Brad Jones.
The sheriff's office identified the man as 44-year-old Adolfo Garcia of Mayfield. An autopsy is being scheduled.
The sheriff's office says Garcia is survived by his wife and five children, ages 20, 18, 13, 12 and 5.