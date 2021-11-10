GRAVES COUNTY, KY– One man is dead and another is listed in serious condition following a crash on KY 381 in Graves County.
On Tuesday at 12 p.m. the Grave's County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of KY 381 and Darnell Road, about 4 miles south of the Sedalia Community.
According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed that 19-year-old Diante Harris of Columbia, Tenn., was driving eastbound on Darnell Road in a Hyuandi Elantra. Harris failed to stop at the posted stop sign and collided with a Ford F-150 that was headed southbound on KY 381.
The Ford F-150 was operated by 68-year-old Gary Pedley of Mayfield.
The collision forced both vehicles into the yard of a residence at the southeast corner of the intersection. Pedley's vehicle rolled over multiple times and came to rest on it's top. Hardin's vehicle came to rest in the yard after hitting a mailbox.
Hardin was transported to Sedalia Elementary School by Mayfield/Graves County EMS where he was then flown by Air-Evac to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, In. As of Wednesday at 11 a.m. Hardin is still listed in serious condition.
Pedley died at the scene due to his injuries.
Other agencies assisting the Graves County Sheriff's Office included the Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield / Graves County EMS, the Kentucky State Police, Mayfield / Graves County Fire and Rescue, the Sedalia Fire Department, the Cuba Fire Department, Air-Evac, Graves County Emergency Management, the Mayfield Police Department and the Graves County Coroner’s Office.