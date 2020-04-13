MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A Mayfield man was arrested after he led deputies on a chase.
On Sunday, the Graves County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a red Dodge Caravan in Mayfield after the driver's family asked for a welfare check on him.
As a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver, 28-year-old Robert Marshall of Mayfield, drove away and almost hit the deputy's car.
Deputies pursued Marshall southbound on North 12th Street until he crossed West Broadway.
Marshall then hit and ran through a locked gate and fence at the Old Mayfield Building Supply.
He continued driving through the lot, ran through a second locked gate, and then began driving south on train tracks.
Marshall continued to drive on the train tracks until his van broke down in the area where the tracks cross West Walnut Street.
Marshall then ran away but was found a short distance away by a deputy.
He was taken into custody and then to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Marshall was then taken to the Graves County Jail.
He was charged with:
- Wanton endangerment 1st degree on a peace officer
- Wanton endangerment 1st degree
- Fleeing/evading 1st degree
- DUI 1st offense with an aggravated circumstance
- Criminal mischief 1st degree
- Reckless Driving
- Other traffic charges