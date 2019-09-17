GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield man was killed in a crash when a pickup truck moved into the path of his motorcycle Tuesday morning in Graves County, Kentucky State Police say.
Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, KSP Post 1 was called to the scene of the crash on U.S. 45 at Fowler Road in Graves County. A news release from the post says 53-year-old David E. Jones of Mayfield was traveling north on U.S. 45 when a pickup truck collided with the motorcycle.
KSP says Jones had the right of way, but the 2007 GMC pickup truck pulled out from Fowler Road, onto U.S. 45 and into the motorcycle's path. Jones was not wearing a helmet.
The Graves County coroner pronounced Jones dead at the scene. KSP says Sgt. James Phelps, a crash reconstructionist, is continuing the investigation into the collision.
Along with state police and the coroner's office, the Mayfield Fire Department and Mayfield-Graves County EMS responded to the crash.