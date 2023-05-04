GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An undercover drug investigation in Graves County led to a dangerous situation for deputies trying to take the suspect into custody.
According to a Wednesday release, detectives with the Graves County Sheriff's Office identified 37-year-old Justin McClain as someone selling large amounts of crystal methamphetamine in the area.
He was known to have a lengthy felony criminal history in both state and federal courts, deputies explain.
Deputies reportedly planned an undercover purchase of one pound of methamphetamine with McClain in a rural, remote area about four miles west of Mayfield.
Three officers arrived to the meeting place in three separate police vehicles, to try and lower the chances of a vehicle pursuit, the release explains.
But McClain allegedly sped away from the meeting — nearly hitting all three officers and getting around the road-block.
According to the release, McClain led them on a high-speed pursuit through three counties.
Deputies say he was driving at an "excessively high rate of speed" on back-roads, headed towards the Fancy Farm area, and they lost sight of him on multiple occasions.
He was eventually blocked by Hickman County Sheriff Ben Natividad in Carlisle County, where his car's engine reportedly blew.
Deputies say McClain was arrested and taken to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden reportedly went back to the original scene and found over a pound of crystal methamphetamine in a ditch.
McClain faces several charges in connection to the incident, including trafficking, wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving, tampering with evidence, and speeding in excess of 100 mph.
Kentucky State Police have also filed charges in both Hickman and Carlisle Counties related to the pursuit.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.