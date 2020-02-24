MAYFIELD, KY — A Mayfield man who police said held members of his family against their will in 2019, threatening them with a knife, has pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful imprisonment, wanton endangerment and assault.
In September 2019, Aaron Svoboda was arrested after police said he held members of his family captive in a home on East College Street. Mayfield police said Svoboda took their phones away so they could not call for help, restricted their movements in the home and threatened to kill them and himself with a large kitchen knife. Police said Svoboda was arrested after a juvenile was able to escape the home and call 911.
On Monday, Feb. 24, Svoboda pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment. Prosecutors say Svoboda will be sentenced to four years in prison.
Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp tells Local 6 Svoboda will also have to serve two additional years for probation revocation, for a total of six years behind bars.